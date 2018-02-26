Public paying respects to Billy Graham, who died at age 99

A dual-threat will develop Saturday evening with both severe storms and flash flooding possible.Full Story >
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones spoke live Monday from his agency's first concealed handgun training class for teachers and other school workers.Full Story >
Erlanger police and firefighters are on scene after receiving a report two juveniles were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Baker Street.Full Story >
More than 100 southwestern Ohio teachers will begin firearm training at 8 a.m. Monday in the wake of the deadly Florida mass shooting.Full Story >
Heavy rain returns Friday through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest flood level since 1997.Full Story >
Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99Full Story >
Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguishFull Story >
President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull put their "mateship" on full display Friday at the White House as they took turns praising each other's approaches on immigration and taxes.Full Story >
A former top adviser to President Donald Trump's election campaign has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and false statements charges in the special counsel's Russia investigation.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."Full Story >
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."Full Story >
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."Full Story >
President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in JerusalemFull Story >
Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's electionsFull Story >
Somber rite: Lindsey Vonn scatters grandfather's ashes on rock near downhill courseFull Story >
