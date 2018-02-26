Woman dies after double stabbing in public library

Jeffrey Yao, 23, faces charges of murder and assault with intent to murder. (Source: Winchester Police Department/WCVB/CNN)

WINCHESTER, MA (WCVB/CNN) – A 22-year-old medical student is dead after she was stabbed multiple times with a hunting knife while studying in a Massachusetts public library.

Police responded to the Winchester Public Library Saturday for a report of a stabbing around 10:30 a.m.

The victim, 22-year-old Deane Kenny Stryker, had been seated at a table in the library’s reading room when a man approached her and began striking her with a hunting knife, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

A 77-year-old man tried to intervene and was stabbed in the process.

Patrons of the library were able to subdue the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jeffrey Yao, before police responded.

Stryker suffered multiple slash and stab wounds to the head and upper torso area. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The elderly man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Yao, and the man is facing a murder charge and an assault with intent to murder charge.

Ryan said during a press conference that Yao was known to police but did not reveal a motive for the attack.

Neighbors say they’ve had problems with the 23-year-old for years, accusing him of attempting to break into homes and vandalizing property. A group reportedly spoke to police over the summer to voice their concerns.

“We talked to the police, and they said, ‘We watch him. We know about him… At night when he goes out… we shadow him and see what he’s doing,’” neighbor Leslie Luongo said.

Family friends describe Stryker as a kind and intelligent person who fought against obstacles. It is unclear if there was any connection between her and Yao.

Yao is expected to be arraigned Monday.

