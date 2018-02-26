Trump sees talks with NKorea only under 'right conditions'

South Korea's president says the United States should lower the threshold for talks with North Korea and both parties should start a dialogue soon.

South Korea's president says the United States should lower the threshold for talks with North Korea and both parties should start a dialogue soon.

(South Korea Presidential Blue House/Yonhap via AP). In this Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, shakes hands with Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman o...

(South Korea Presidential Blue House/Yonhap via AP). In this Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, shakes hands with Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman o...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md. Trump is expressing frustration with an immigration program that he ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md. Trump is expressing frustration with an immigration program that he ...

A Democratic memo that was declassified Saturday aimed to defend the FBI and Justice Department's conduct, after a declassified Republican memo released Feb. 2 implied that the department had conspired against Trump in the investigation.

A Democratic memo that was declassified Saturday aimed to defend the FBI and Justice Department's conduct, after a declassified Republican memo released Feb. 2 implied that the department had conspired against Trump in the investigation.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Committee on Intelligence, pauses while speaking during a media availability after a closed-door meeting of the House Intelli...

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Committee on Intelligence, pauses while speaking during a media availability after a closed-door meeting of the House Intelli...

The Transportation Department has withdrawn, repealed, delayed or put on the back burner at least a dozen significant safety rules over the past year.

The Transportation Department has withdrawn, repealed, delayed or put on the back burner at least a dozen significant safety rules over the past year.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - In a Dec. 1, 2013, file photo, an Amtrak train, top, traveling on an unaffected track, passes a derailed Metro North commuter train, in the Bronx borough of New York. President Donald Trump is putting the brakes o...

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - In a Dec. 1, 2013, file photo, an Amtrak train, top, traveling on an unaffected track, passes a derailed Metro North commuter train, in the Bronx borough of New York. President Donald Trump is putting the brakes o...

Republican leaders have kept quiet for days as Trump tossed out ideas, including raising the minimum age to purchase assault-style weapons and arming teachers.

Republican leaders have kept quiet for days as Trump tossed out ideas, including raising the minimum age to purchase assault-style weapons and arming teachers.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). CORRECTS TO MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL, NOT PARKLAND - In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, school students from Montgomery County, Md., in suburban Washington, rally in solidarity with those affected by the sho...

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). CORRECTS TO MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL, NOT PARKLAND - In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, school students from Montgomery County, Md., in suburban Washington, rally in solidarity with those affected by the sho...

(Yun Dong-jin/Yonhap via AP). North Korean women's hockey team players in a bus reach out to hold hands with their South Korean teammates as they rerun to North Korea, at Olympic Village in Gangneung, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.

(Yun Dong-jin/Yonhap via AP). North Korean women's hockey team players in a bus reach out to hold hands with their South Korean teammates as they rerun to North Korea, at Olympic Village in Gangneung, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.

The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House.

Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, arrives at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). Ivanka Trump, left, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, right, attend the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump on Monday responded to an overture from North Korea for talks with the U.S., saying that will happen only "under the right conditions."

Trump raised North Korea at an annual White House meeting with the nation's governors after a North Korean envoy sent a message through South Korea on Sunday. The envoy said the North has "ample intentions" of holding talks with the U.S.

The White House said in response that it would take a wait-and-see approach. Trump followed up Monday.

"We want to talk only under the right conditions," Trump said. The administration's position is that North Korea must get rid of its nuclear and missile programs before any talks can take place. The U.S. has applied a series of sanctions, including a fresh round on Friday, in what it says is a "maximum pressure campaign" to force North Korea to disarm.

The Trump administration says it's open to talks with North Korea, primarily to explain how America will maintain its pressure on the country until it takes steps toward eliminating its nuclear weapons. U.S. officials differentiate talks from negotiations. For those to occur, they first want Pyongyang to accept that its nuclear program will be on the table.

Speaking to the governors, Trump praised Chinese President Xi Jinping for bolstering his country's sanctions against the North and warned that Russia is "behaving badly" on the issue of sanctions.

"Russia is sending in what China is taking out," Trump said.

During Sunday's closing ceremony for the Olympics Games, the office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced that a North Korean delegate to the Olympics said his country is willing to hold talks with the U.S. The move comes after decades of tensions between the two countries, which have no formal diplomatic relations, and a year of escalating rhetoric, including threats of war, between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The North has "ample intentions of holding talks with the United States," Moon's office said. The North's delegation also agreed that "South-North relations and U.S.-North Korean relations should be improved together," the statement said.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Sunday that the U.S., South Korea and the international community "broadly agree" that denuclearization must be the outcome of any dialogue with North Korea. She said North Korea has a bright path ahead of it if it chooses denuclearization.

"We will see if Pyongyang's message today, that it is willing to hold talks, represents the first steps along the path to denuclearization," she said in a written statement. "In the meantime, the United States and the world must continue to make clear that North Korea's nuclear and missile programs are a dead end."

Trump once scolded Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who favors diplomacy with North Korea over military confrontation, for "wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man," which is Trump's derisive nickname for North Korea's leader.

At the Olympics opening ceremony earlier this month, the North Korean leader's sister, Kim Yo Jong, shared a VIP box with Moon and Vice President Mike Pence, who led a separate U.S. delegation, creating some awkward moments. Though Pence stood to cheer the entrance of the U.S. team, he remained seated when athletes from North and South Korea marched together behind a "unification" flag, leaving Moon to instinctively turn around and shake Kim's sister's hand.

Pence and Kim Yo Jong did not speak. Pence's office claimed afterward that the North pulled out of a planned meeting at the last minute.

During her visit, Ivanka Trump sat in the same box with Kim Yong Choi, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Worker's Party Central Committee. They did not appear to interact when Jae-in shook hands with dignitaries at the beginning of Sunday's closing ceremony.

Trump stepped up the pressure campaign against North Korea on Friday by slapping sanctions on scores of companies and ships accused of illicit trading with the pariah nation. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. has now blacklisted virtually all ships being used by the North.

Trump has vowed to use force if necessary to prevent North Korea from acquiring a nuclear-tipped missile that could strike the U.S. mainland. At a White House news conference on Friday, he warned that the U.S. would move to "phase two" in its pressure campaign if sanctions don't work. Trump said such a step could be "very rough" and "very unfortunate for the world." He did not elaborate.

"If we can make a deal it will be a great thing. If we can't, something will have to happen," Trump said.

___

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.