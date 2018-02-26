Organized labor case goes in front of Supreme Court

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md. Trump is expressing frustration with an immigration program that he ...

A Democratic memo that was declassified Saturday aimed to defend the FBI and Justice Department's conduct, after a declassified Republican memo released Feb. 2 implied that the department had conspired against Trump in the investigation.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Committee on Intelligence, pauses while speaking during a media availability after a closed-door meeting of the House Intelli...

The Transportation Department has withdrawn, repealed, delayed or put on the back burner at least a dozen significant safety rules over the past year.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - In a Dec. 1, 2013, file photo, an Amtrak train, top, traveling on an unaffected track, passes a derailed Metro North commuter train, in the Bronx borough of New York. President Donald Trump is putting the brakes o...

The White House press secretary says Trump remains committed to his "maximum pressure campaign" against North Korea until it abandons its nuclear and missile programs.

(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). Ivanka Trump, left, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, right, attend the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeong...

Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

Republican leaders have kept quiet for days as Trump tossed out ideas, including raising the minimum age to purchase assault-style weapons and arming teachers.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). CORRECTS TO MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL, NOT PARKLAND - In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, school students from Montgomery County, Md., in suburban Washington, rally in solidarity with those affected by the sho...

The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia. (Source: CNN)

By MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that could deal a painful financial blow to organized labor.

All eyes will be on Justice Neil Gorsuch Monday when the court takes up a challenge to an Illinois law that allows unions representing government employees to collect fees from workers who choose not to join. The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

The court split 4-4 the last time it considered the issue in 2016. Gorsuch joined the court in April and has yet to weigh in on union fees. Organized labor is a big supporter of Democratic candidates and interests. Unions strongly opposed Gorsuch's nomination by President Donald Trump.

Illinois government employee Mark Janus says he has a constitutional right not to contribute anything to a union with which he disagrees. Janus and the conservative interests that back him contend that everything unions representing public employees do is political, including contract negotiations.

The Trump administration is supporting Janus in his effort to persuade the court to overturn its 1977 ruling allowing states to require fair share fees for government employees.

The unions argue that so-called fair share fees pay for collective bargaining and other work the union does on behalf of all employees, not just its members. People can't be compelled to contribute to unions' political activities.

The American Civil Liberties Union is on the unions' side against an individual's free speech claims. ACLU Legal Director David Cole said fair share fees do not violate nonunion workers' rights.

Labor leaders fear that not only would workers who don't belong to a union stop paying fees, but that some union members might decide to stop paying dues if they could in essence get the union's representation for free.

"This is the place, sisters and brothers, where we make a stand today," said Lee Saunders, president of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, at a rally Saturday in New York City. A union local is the defendant in the case.

___

AP Radio Correspondent Julie Walker contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.