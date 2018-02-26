Driver trying to evade police strikes power pole

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a driver slammed into a pole during an attempt to escape from police on Ohio.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the chase began around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Mifflin Township when an officer tried to pull over a car driving erratically. The car did not stop, and other deputies were called to assist in the pursuit.
Police say the car's driver tried to turn left and instead hit a power pole head-on. The driver has been hospitalized in critical condition.
Authorities have not released the driver's name.
