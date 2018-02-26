Car strikes home, injures woman

SHEFFIELD, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio resident says a driver has struck her property for the fifth time, injuring her mother and damaging her garage.

Sarina Keffer says her 61-year-old mother was sitting near the garage door Sunday afternoon when a car drove through her home, pinning her mother against a refrigerator.

Witnesses told police the car's 25-year-old driver was speeding in a 25 mph zone and failed to stop at a stop sign.

Keffer's mother, Beverly Potash, has been hospitalized. The father of Keffer's children tells The Chronicle Telegram Potash suffered a broken leg.

The car's driver has also been hospitalized, and her condition has not been released.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.