Hepatitis A outbreak continues in several Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services says a hepatitis A outbreak is continuing in several counties.

The cabinet said in a news release that the state Department of Public Health was reporting 117 cases by last week, 96 in the Louisville area. Some associated cases were also found in Boyd, Bullitt, Carter, Hopkins, Leslie, Marion, McCracken and Taylor counties.

The 10-year average in Kentucky has been about 20 cases per year.

The outbreak was first reported on Nov. 21. No deaths have been attributed to the Kentucky outbreak.

The cabinet recommends age-appropriate vaccinations, washing hands with warm water and soap, handling uncooked food appropriately and fully cooking food. Also, always wash hands before touching or eating food, after using the toilet and after changing a diaper.

