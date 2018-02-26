Grand reopening planned at Kentucky Downs racetrack

FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) - Officials say Kentucky Downs plans to show off its extensive renovations during a grand reopening next month.

The racetrack in southern Kentucky says in a statement that the event is set for Friday, March 23. The makeover included a new bar and lounge, renovated gambling areas and a covered entrance that allows for valet parking.

In addition to live racing in the fall, the track in Franklin offers pari-mutuel betting, bingo and instant racing machines.

Dan Ware, director of the Simpson County Tourism Commission, has said Kentucky Downs is among the biggest tourism draws in the area.

