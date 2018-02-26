Grand reopening planned at Kentucky Downs racetrack

FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) - Officials say Kentucky Downs plans to show off its extensive renovations during a grand reopening next month.
The racetrack in southern Kentucky says in a statement that the event is set for Friday, March 23. The makeover included a new bar and lounge, renovated gambling areas and a covered entrance that allows for valet parking.
In addition to live racing in the fall, the track in Franklin offers pari-mutuel betting, bingo and instant racing machines.
Dan Ware, director of the Simpson County Tourism Commission, has said Kentucky Downs is among the biggest tourism draws in the area.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
