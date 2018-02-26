2 drivers killed in head-on crash

Two drivers were killed in a head-on collision in Liberty Township Sunday night, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in the 7900 block of Princeton Road east of Interstate 75 just after 6:30 p.m., sheriff’s officials said in a prepared statement.

Further details were not immediately released while an investigation continues and next of kin is notified.

