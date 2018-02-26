Rome blanketed by snow as Arctic storm sets seasonal records

Saturday night storms have killed one person in Clay County.Full Story >
An avalanche crashed onto 32-year-old Joseph Simenstad and his family as they ate lunch at the base of a slope at Crystal Springs Sno-Park.Full Story >
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.Full Story >
After a week of ridiculously warm upper 70s and lower 80s for daily high temperatures, the week ahead is likely to be a bit cooler and relatively more seasonable. Shower chances will spike twice: once with the passage of a cold front Monday and again with a breezy low pressure system late in the week.Full Story >
An avalanche crashed onto 32-year-old Joseph Simenstad and his family as they ate lunch at the base of a slope at Crystal Springs Sno-Park.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recoveryFull Story >
Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99Full Story >
Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguishFull Story >
President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull put their "mateship" on full display Friday at the White House as they took turns praising each other's approaches on immigration and taxes.Full Story >
A former top adviser to President Donald Trump's election campaign has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and false statements charges in the special counsel's Russia investigation.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."Full Story >
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."Full Story >
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."Full Story >
President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in JerusalemFull Story >
Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's electionsFull Story >
