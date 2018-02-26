Kevin Smith survives major heart attack - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Kevin Smith survives major heart attack

(CNN) - Kevin Smith is lucky to be alive.

The actor-writer-filmmaker known for movies "Clerks," "Jersey Girl" and "Mallrats" tweeted that he suffered a major heart attack Sunday evening after performing at a LA comedy club.

The doctor that treated him said Smith's left anterior descending artery was completely blocked.

According to Smith, had he not canceled a show and gone to the hospital, he would have died.

Since he did go, he was able to tell his fans: "I'm still above ground."

Fans responded on Twitter, including "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Chris Pratt and actor Tom Arnold.

