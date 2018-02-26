Kevin Smith survives major heart attack

(CNN) - Kevin Smith is lucky to be alive.
The actor-writer-filmmaker known for movies "Clerks," "Jersey Girl" and "Mallrats" tweeted that he suffered a major heart attack Sunday evening after performing at a LA comedy club.
After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018
The doctor that treated him said Smith's left anterior descending artery was completely blocked.
According to Smith, had he not canceled a show and gone to the hospital, he would have died.
Since he did go, he was able to tell his fans: "I'm still above ground."
Fans responded on Twitter, including "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Chris Pratt and actor Tom Arnold.
Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people!? ??♥? https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018
@ThatKevinSmith Fans of Kevin Smith please take comfort he is in a good hospital with great doctors but if he needs 2nd or 3rd opinions from the worlds finest cardiologists we’ve got him covered too. https://t.co/tS8sadzycs— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) February 26, 2018
I met Kevin Smith at Edinburgh International Film Festival in 2016.— Sam J Thomson (@samjamesthomson) February 26, 2018
I asked him "I'm an aspiring filmmaker, so do you have any advice?".
And he said "Don't aspire, man. Just do".
And that's what I've been doing since. He's an absolute legend and hope he gets better soon.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.
The decision came after the board was unable to revive a deal to sell the struggling studio for about $500 million to an investor group.Full Story >
The decision came after the board was unable to revive a deal to sell the struggling studio for about $500 million to an investor group.Full Story >
The Oscars are just around the corner -- Sunday, March 4 -- which means there are a lot of people still in a hurry to watch this year's nominated films.Full Story >
The Oscars are just around the corner -- Sunday, March 4 -- which means there are a lot of people still in a hurry to watch this year's nominated films.Full Story >
Three-time Emmy winning actress and comedienne Nanette Fabray has diedFull Story >
Three-time Emmy winning actress and comedienne Nanette Fabray has diedFull Story >
How do you simulate a FaceTime video but maintain the level of control and quality necessary for a Netflix feature film? For Face 2 Face, that meant using GoPro camerasFull Story >
How do you simulate a FaceTime video but maintain the level of control and quality necessary for a Netflix feature film? For Face 2 Face, that meant using GoPro camerasFull Story >
Ever wished you could visit the dazzling, robotic town featured in Westworld? Well, you can...Full Story >
Ever wished you could visit the dazzling, robotic town featured in Westworld? Well, you can...Full Story >
You can get ahead of the next crop of science-fiction movies coming out of Hollywood by picking up the books that inspired themFull Story >
You can get ahead of the next crop of science-fiction movies coming out of Hollywood by picking up the books that inspired themFull Story >
Annihilation' is a nightmare-fueling journey into the unknownFull Story >
Annihilation' is a nightmare-fueling journey into the unknownFull Story >
There's danger ahead for the Robinson family in Netflix's Lost in Space reboot.Full Story >
There's danger ahead for the Robinson family in Netflix's Lost in Space reboot.Full Story >
Showtime's main fixer is calling in Katie HolmesFull Story >
Showtime's main fixer is calling in Katie HolmesFull Story >
Southern used Google's Magenta, IBM's Watson Beat, AIVA, and Amper Music to craft the music behind the albumFull Story >
Southern used Google's Magenta, IBM's Watson Beat, AIVA, and Amper Music to craft the music behind the albumFull Story >
He can really move, he's got an attitude, and now the fastest thing alive is headed to the big screenFull Story >
He can really move, he's got an attitude, and now the fastest thing alive is headed to the big screenFull Story >