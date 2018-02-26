Kevin Smith survives major heart attack

(CNN) - Kevin Smith is lucky to be alive.

The actor-writer-filmmaker known for movies "Clerks," "Jersey Girl" and "Mallrats" tweeted that he suffered a major heart attack Sunday evening after performing at a LA comedy club.

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

The doctor that treated him said Smith's left anterior descending artery was completely blocked.

According to Smith, had he not canceled a show and gone to the hospital, he would have died.

Since he did go, he was able to tell his fans: "I'm still above ground."

Fans responded on Twitter, including "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Chris Pratt and actor Tom Arnold.

Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people!? ??♥? https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018

@ThatKevinSmith Fans of Kevin Smith please take comfort he is in a good hospital with great doctors but if he needs 2nd or 3rd opinions from the worlds finest cardiologists we’ve got him covered too. https://t.co/tS8sadzycs — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) February 26, 2018

I met Kevin Smith at Edinburgh International Film Festival in 2016.

I asked him "I'm an aspiring filmmaker, so do you have any advice?".

And he said "Don't aspire, man. Just do".

And that's what I've been doing since. He's an absolute legend and hope he gets better soon. — Sam J Thomson (@samjamesthomson) February 26, 2018

