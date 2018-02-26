Man dies in avalanche in Washington state

Saturday night storms have killed one person in Clay County.Full Story >
Saturday night storms have killed one person in Clay County.Full Story >
An avalanche crashed onto 32-year-old Joseph Simenstad and his family as they ate lunch at the base of a slope at Crystal Springs Sno-Park.Full Story >
An avalanche crashed onto 32-year-old Joseph Simenstad and his family as they ate lunch at the base of a slope at Crystal Springs Sno-Park.Full Story >
After a week of ridiculously warm upper 70s and lower 80s for daily high temperatures, the week ahead is likely to be a bit cooler and relatively more seasonable. Shower chances will spike twice: once with the passage of a cold front Monday and again with a breezy low pressure system late in the week.Full Story >
After a week of ridiculously warm upper 70s and lower 80s for daily high temperatures, the week ahead is likely to be a bit cooler and relatively more seasonable. Shower chances will spike twice: once with the passage of a cold front Monday and again with a breezy low pressure system late in the week.Full Story >
An avalanche crashed onto 32-year-old Joseph Simenstad and his family as they ate lunch at the base of a slope at Crystal Springs Sno-Park.Full Story >
An avalanche crashed onto 32-year-old Joseph Simenstad and his family as they ate lunch at the base of a slope at Crystal Springs Sno-Park.Full Story >
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.Full Story >
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.Full Story >
Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House.Full Story >
Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House.Full Story >
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.Full Story >
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.Full Story >
The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.Full Story >
The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.Full Story >
A New Mexico woman is in a fight for her life after contracting HantavirusFull Story >
A New Mexico woman is in a fight for her life after contracting HantavirusFull Story >
The actor-writer-filmmaker known for movies "Clerks," "Jersey Girl" and "Mallrats" tweeted that he suffered a major heart attack Sunday evening.Full Story >
The actor-writer-filmmaker known for movies "Clerks," "Jersey Girl" and "Mallrats" tweeted that he suffered a major heart attack Sunday evening.Full Story >