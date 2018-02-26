Man dies in avalanche in Washington state - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Man dies in avalanche in Washington state

An avalanche crashed onto 32-year-old Joseph Simenstad and his family as they ate lunch at the base of a slope at Crystal Springs Sno-Park. (Source: Kittitas County Sheriff's Office/KOMO/CNN) An avalanche crashed onto 32-year-old Joseph Simenstad and his family as they ate lunch at the base of a slope at Crystal Springs Sno-Park. (Source: Kittitas County Sheriff's Office/KOMO/CNN)

EASTON, WA (KOMO/CNN) - A family's fun day snowmobiling turned into a tragedy on Sunday.

Kittitas Sheriff rescuers said a photo shows where an avalanche crashed onto 32-year-old Joseph Simenstad and his family as they ate lunch at the base of a slope at Crystal Springs Sno-Park.

The group had been sledding near Mirror Lake when they stopped to take a break.

First responders say Simenstad, his wife and a friend were completely buried in snow while two other friends were partially buried.

People in the area helped to dig everyone out.

One of the friends was unconscious but woke up, and Simenstad's wife had minor injuries.

Rescuers say Simenstad had suffered too much trauma and couldn't be revived.

First responders say the mission was made tough by extremely treacherous conditions, and they are warning people to stay away from the area.

