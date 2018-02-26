2 juveniles hit in Erlanger, taken to hospital

The intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Baker Street is open again in Erlanger after two juveniles were struck by a vehicle and taken to a hospital Monday morning, dispatchers said.

Both juveniles were taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center shortly after the accident was reported just before 8 a.m.

Their conditions, ages and other details were not immediately available.

First responders were called to the area when someone reported two juveniles were struck in the road.

The striking vehicle stopped, dispatchers said.

