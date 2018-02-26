Ivanka Trump believes father's denials of sexual misconduct - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Ivanka Trump believes father's denials of sexual misconduct

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). Ivanka Trump, front left, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, right, watch the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in P... (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). Ivanka Trump, front left, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, right, watch the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in P...

By CATHERINE LUCEY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Ivanka Trump says she believes her father's denials of sexual misconduct, arguing that questions to her on the topic are "pretty inappropriate."

Trump serves as a senior adviser in President Donald Trump's administration and just led the U.S. delegation at the closing ceremony for the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. She made the comments in an interview with NBC that aired Monday.

Asked about the allegations of inappropriate behavior against the president, Ivanka Trump said: "I think it's a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he's affirmatively stated there's no truth to it."

"I believe my father, I know my father," she said. "I think I have that right as a daughter, to believe my father."

The president has denied accusations of misconduct.

His daughter has promoted herself as an advocate of women and families within the administration - a role that has come with unique challenges and calculations, given the allegations against her father and some of his public comments about women.

She played a diplomatic role on her visit to the Olympics, visiting the Blue House in Seoul before heading to Pyeongchang. In her remarks, Ivanka Trump said she was in South Korea to celebrate the Olympics and to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to a "maximum pressure campaign to ensure that the Korean Peninsula is denuclearized."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Congress returns amid pressure to act on gun violence

    Congress returns amid pressure to act on gun violence

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:06 AM EST2018-02-26 06:06:15 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 10:58 AM EST2018-02-26 15:58:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). CORRECTS TO MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL, NOT PARKLAND - In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, school students from Montgomery County, Md., in suburban Washington, rally in solidarity with those affected by the sho...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). CORRECTS TO MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL, NOT PARKLAND - In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, school students from Montgomery County, Md., in suburban Washington, rally in solidarity with those affected by the sho...

    Republican leaders have kept quiet for days as Trump tossed out ideas, including raising the minimum age to purchase assault-style weapons and arming teachers.

    Full Story >

    Republican leaders have kept quiet for days as Trump tossed out ideas, including raising the minimum age to purchase assault-style weapons and arming teachers.

    Full Story >

  • Trump: Florida shooting to dominate governors meeting

    Trump: Florida shooting to dominate governors meeting

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:26 AM EST2018-02-26 06:26:17 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 10:58 AM EST2018-02-26 15:58:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

    Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. 

    Full Story >

    Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. 

    Full Story >

  • Ivanka Trump believes father's denials of sexual misconduct

    Ivanka Trump believes father's denials of sexual misconduct

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:26 AM EST2018-02-26 13:26:24 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 10:58 AM EST2018-02-26 15:58:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
    Ivanka Trump says she believes President Donald Trump's denials of sexual misconduct.Full Story >
    Ivanka Trump says she believes President Donald Trump's denials of sexual misconduct.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly