Search for boy swept into Ohio creek becomes recovery effort

SIDNEY, Ohio (AP) - A 6-year-old boy reportedly swept away in a western Ohio creek is feared dead as authorities say the search for him is shifting from a potential rescue to a recovery operation.

Dozens of searchers with boats and a helicopter with an infrared scanner unsuccessfully looked for the boy after he was reported missing Sunday evening east of Sidney, roughly 60 miles (97 kilometers) northeast of Columbus.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says the boy was playing with at least one other child along Mosquito Creek and ended up in the water.

The subsequent search was halted in the overnight darkness but was slated to resume Monday.

