WKU to cut University College, about 140 jobs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Western Kentucky University is eliminating the University College and cutting up to 140 jobs.
The Bowling Green Daily News reports WKU announced the cuts Friday to make up a $15 million budget shortfall. WKU President Timothy Caboni says this is only the first phase.
He says University College, which offers flexible programs for "non-traditional students," will dissolve by July 1. A message from Caboni to staff says eliminated employees will be notified by mid-March and all "displaced" employees will be paid through June 30 unless they leave earlier.
The university will also be making other changes including turning management of regional campuses over internally to the school's Division of Extended Learning and Outreach.
Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
