Sheriff Jones speaks live from first firearm class for teachers

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones will speak live at 10:30 a.m. Monday from his agency's first concealed handgun training class for teachers and other school workers.

The outspoken Republican sheriff announced he would hold free firearm instruction for teachers earlier this month in the days after the Parkland, Florida mass school shooting that killed 17 students and teachers and wounded several others.

Expecting a small response, Jones was surprised sign-ups quickly exploded and he had to cap it off at 300.

Shortly after, President Donald Trump announced he wanted "highly trained" teachers to carry guns and said they should receive a monetary bonus.

Jones said 140 teachers will be trained by week's end. Classes the next two Saturdays are booked, too.

Monday's training class was closed to the press.

Most local and and several national media outlets asked to attend, but Jones declined and agreed to live stream at least a portion of it instead.

Teachers who complete the training, however, won't be able to start taking guns into their classrooms.

So far, none of the school boards in the county are planning on permitting it, though Jones has been urging those who support it to let elected officials know.

Jones also continues to speak out in support of armed educators as a way to protect students and staff from shootings.

He has been on several national talk shows over the past week to discuss it. He most recently appeared Sunday for a live interview on "Fox & Friends," his second one on the show in less than a week (he was on Tuesday).

Jones returns to the talk show circuit tonight with live interviews scheduled on FOX News and HLN. He said he also is set to appear on CNN Tuesday.

