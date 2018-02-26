Olympic skier Nick Goepper to throw out first pitch for Reds Opening Day

Winter athlete Nick Goepper throws out a ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, April 2, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Olympic freeskier Nick Goepper will throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the 2018 Cincinnati Reds Opening Day game on Thursday, March 29 at Great American Ball Park.

The Lawrenceburg, Indiana native won a silver medal in the men’s slopestyle competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The Reds open the 2018 season against the Washington Nationals at 4:10 p.m.

This is the second time Nick will throw out a ceremonial pitch at Great American Ball Park. In 2014, following his bronze medal-winning performance at the Sochi Olympics, Nick threw out the first pitch on Reds Opening Night.

Additional 2018 Reds Opening Day ceremonies will be announced in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.