Correction: People-Heather Locklear story

Elvis Presley, not to be confused with the other Elvis Presley, is running for a congressional seat in Arkansas.Full Story >
California authorities say Heather Locklear has been arrested for investigation of domestic violence and fighting with sheriff's deputies.Full Story >
Just as "Black Panther" is setting records at the box office, a new study finds that diverse audiences are driving most of the biggest blockbusters and many of the most-watched hits on television.Full Story >
Sixteen inmates indicted on mob action charges after Chicago jail fight caught on surveillance videoFull Story >
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolFull Story >
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsFull Story >
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high schoolFull Story >
Deputy's attorney says he thought gunfire was coming from outside schoolFull Story >
Melania Trump says she has been "heartened" to see children "across this country" speaking out after the deadly shooting at a Florida high schoolFull Story >
A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recoveryFull Story >
Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99Full Story >
Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguishFull Story >
