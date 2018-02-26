Sanctuary city clash blocks some Kentucky task force aid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky drug task force leaders say a dispute between the U.S. Department of Justice and the city of Chicago has blocked most of their task forces from receiving Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants.

Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force Executive Director David Thompson tells the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer that his agency in western Kentucky can only operate for about six more months on reserve funds.

Chicago sued after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared cities would lose the grants if they didn't cooperate with immigration enforcement. The Chicago Tribune reports a federal judge ruled that Sessions likely exceeded his authority and issued a nationwide injunction to prevent the policy from being enforced before the lawsuit concludes.

Federal officials have asked the judge's order only apply to Chicago to enable fund distribution elsewhere.

Information from: Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, http://www.messenger-inquirer.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.