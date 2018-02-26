'This doesn't rock.' Huge rock slide closes OH highway

A major rock slide has closed a southern Ohio highway Monday morning.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, all lanes of SR 7 West in Lawrence County are closed near Chesapeake.

The slide took place around 7:30 a.m.

This doesn't rock. Avoid SR-7 near Chesapeake for...a while. Fortunately, no one hurt. Follow @ODOT_SouthOhio for updates. pic.twitter.com/ikzDPlOZ14 — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) February 26, 2018

Lanes are closed near CR 124 (Tallow Ridge Road), east of the US 52 interchange and the 6th Street Bridge to West Virginia.

Westbound motorists are being detoured via the 6th and 17th Street bridges in West Virginia.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Crews are working to clear the boulders and rocks from the scene.

