What's coming and going on Netflix in March

(RNN) - Marvel's "Jessica Jones" is among the Netflix Originals arriving for a second season to the streaming giant in March.
The second batch of "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" also arrive later in the month. Both Ghostbusters movies, "Up in the Air" and "Cruel Intentions" are among the major studio films dropping March 1.
The Jaws series, "Zootopia" and shows including "Archer" will be leaving Netflix this month.
Full list below. Titles and dates subject to change.
Available March 1:
Available March 2:
Available March 4:
Available March 5:
Available March 6:
Available March 7:
Available March 8:
Available March 9:
Available March 10:
Available March 12:
Available March 13:
Available March 15:
Available March 16:
Available March 19:
Available March 20:
Available March 21:
Available March 23:
Available March 24:
Available March 27:
Available March 28:
Available March 30:
Available March 31:
Leaving March 1:
Leaving March 4:
Leaving March 6:
Leaving March 8:
Leaving March 11:
Leaving March 12:
Leaving March 13:
Leaving March 14:
Leaving March 19:
Leaving March 20:
Leaving March 22:
Leaving March 24:
Leaving March 26:
Leaving March 29:
Leaving March 30:
Leaving March 31:
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
A spokesman for Bill Cosby says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa died Friday in Massachusetts.Full Story >
A spokesman for Bill Cosby says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa died Friday in Massachusetts.Full Story >
California authorities say Heather Locklear has been arrested for investigation of domestic violence and fighting with sheriff's deputies.Full Story >
California authorities say Heather Locklear has been arrested for investigation of domestic violence and fighting with sheriff's deputies.Full Story >
Three-time Emmy winning actress and comedienne Nanette Fabray has diedFull Story >
Three-time Emmy winning actress and comedienne Nanette Fabray has diedFull Story >
The Oscars are just around the corner -- Sunday, March 4 -- which means there are a lot of people still in a hurry to watch this year's nominated films.Full Story >
The Oscars are just around the corner -- Sunday, March 4 -- which means there are a lot of people still in a hurry to watch this year's nominated films.Full Story >
How do you simulate a FaceTime video but maintain the level of control and quality necessary for a Netflix feature film? For Face 2 Face, that meant using GoPro camerasFull Story >
How do you simulate a FaceTime video but maintain the level of control and quality necessary for a Netflix feature film? For Face 2 Face, that meant using GoPro camerasFull Story >
Ever wished you could visit the dazzling, robotic town featured in Westworld? Well, you can...Full Story >
Ever wished you could visit the dazzling, robotic town featured in Westworld? Well, you can...Full Story >
You can get ahead of the next crop of science-fiction movies coming out of Hollywood by picking up the books that inspired themFull Story >
You can get ahead of the next crop of science-fiction movies coming out of Hollywood by picking up the books that inspired themFull Story >
Annihilation' is a nightmare-fueling journey into the unknownFull Story >
Annihilation' is a nightmare-fueling journey into the unknownFull Story >
There's danger ahead for the Robinson family in Netflix's Lost in Space reboot.Full Story >
There's danger ahead for the Robinson family in Netflix's Lost in Space reboot.Full Story >
Showtime's main fixer is calling in Katie HolmesFull Story >
Showtime's main fixer is calling in Katie HolmesFull Story >
Southern used Google's Magenta, IBM's Watson Beat, AIVA, and Amper Music to craft the music behind the albumFull Story >
Southern used Google's Magenta, IBM's Watson Beat, AIVA, and Amper Music to craft the music behind the albumFull Story >
He can really move, he's got an attitude, and now the fastest thing alive is headed to the big screenFull Story >
He can really move, he's got an attitude, and now the fastest thing alive is headed to the big screenFull Story >