AP FACT CHECK: In Ohio, who's really a 'career politician'?

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Career politician is one of the campaign attacks most familiar to voters, and one that's flying fast and furious in Ohio's highest stakes races. But the portrayals aren't always clear, fair or accurate.

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor has used the label to describe rival gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine. DeWine has spent 40 years in politics, but Taylor has held state office the past 15 years.

The goal is to stake out the "outsider" role, as Republican Donald Trump did in his successful presidential run.

Republican U.S. Rep. and Senate candidate Jim Renacci (reh-NAY'-see) claims the "outsider" label. He's been in Congress seven years. His GOP rival, Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons, reminds voters he has no previous political experience.

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown has spent four decades in politics.

