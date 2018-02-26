Man charged after attempting to rob, extort his employer

A Villa Hills man was arrested and charged after attempting to rob and extort his Blue Ash employer on Friday.

According to police, 32-year-old Justin Kremer entered Coordinated Financial Planning on Feb. 23 with a gun and demanded money.

Police said Kremer told employees he had a gun and demanded $250,000 for not releasing information that would damage a person's reputation.

He was a current employee of the business that's located in the 4500 block of W. Lake Forest Drive.

When authorities responded, the building was placed on lock down until Kremer was taken into custody.

Police said officers recovered a loaded handgun on him, and also discovered a shotgun, machete and ammunition in his vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident.

Kremer is charged with aggravated robbery, extortion, and disrupting a public service.

His bond was set at $310,000.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.