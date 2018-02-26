Companies cut ties with the NRA - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Companies cut ties with the NRA

Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting. (Source: NRA) Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting. (Source: NRA)

(RNN) – More than a dozen companies announced they would part ways with the National Rifle Association, ending discounts or special rates for the group’s members.

The corporate moves came in the aftermath of the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and a social media boycott effort under the hashtag #BoycottNRA.

The NRA fired back, calling it “a shameful display of political and civic cowardice.”

 “The law-abiding members of the NRA had nothing at all to do with the failure of that school’s security preparedness, the failure of America’s mental health system, the failure of the National Instant Check System or the cruel failures of both federal and local law enforcement,” a statement said.

 “In time, these brands will be replaced by others who recognize that patriotism and determined commitment to Constitutional freedoms are characteristics of a marketplace they very much want to serve.”

The companies that have or are cutting ties with the NRA:

Delta Air Lines

United Airlines

First National Bank of Omaha

Avis and Budget under the Avis Budget Group

Alamo, Enterprise and National under Enterprise Holdings

Hertz

TrueCar

Wyndham Hotel Group

Allied Van Lines

North American Van Lines

MetLife

Chubb

The insurer told Reuters and CNN that it "provided notice of our intent to discontinue participation in the NRA Carry Guard insurance program.” A spokesman said notice was given three months ago.

Paramount Rx

SimpliSafe

The home security company said in an email on Saturday that it had “discontinued our existing relationship with the NRA,” the New York Times and CNN reported.

Symantec

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved. 

