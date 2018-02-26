Prosecutor: Man 'deserves to stay in prison for a long time' for abducting, robbing 84-year-old

A man charged with aggravated robbery and abduction in Symmes Township was indicted by Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters on Monday.

Brent Engel is charged with aggravated robbery, robbery, kidnapping and abduction.

Police said Engel was in her car when 84-year-old Mary Douglas unlocked and entered the vehicle. They said he produced a knife and threatened her life, forcing her to drive to various locations in Hamilton County and eventually withdraw money from her bank account.

Deters said after she withdrew the money, Engel ordered her to go to a Wendy’s on Madeira Road where he ordered a meal from the drive-thru. He then had Douglas drive around to various locations.

Eventually, he had Douglas take him to a Norwood White Castle restaurant where he met someone in the parking lot and conducted what appeared to to be a drug deal, according to Deters.

Engel finally left her about three to four hours after the initial kidnapping. Deters said he told the victim not to call the police as he told her that he, “knows where she lives.”

If convicted of all charges he faces in excess of 20 years in prison.

Douglas was not injured.

“This poor lady had to be terrified. I cannot imagine someone sinking so low as to kidnap and terrorize an 84-year-old woman. I give her credit for staying composed and surviving this horrible ordeal. Engel deserves to stay in prison for a long time," Deters said in a statement.

