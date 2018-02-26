Mason HS junior earns perfect ACT score on first try

A Mason High School junior said she didn't expect to earn a perfect score on the ACT exam - but that's exactly what happened for the 16-year-old on her first try in December.

Less than 0.1 percent of students nationally achieve a perfect score of 36 on the exam.

Soumya Jaiswal is the fourth student in the district to be recognized for a perfect score on the ACT this school year. Other students who have earned a perfect score include Victor Chen, Jenny Hong, and Jake Kandell.

Jaiswal was surprised when she learned she wouldn’t have to take the test a second time.



“It was Finals Week, and I remembered that the scores were coming out. My hopes weren't that high so I wasn’t really excited to check. But then I was in second bell and got a text from my parents. I was like ‘What? A 36 - is this for real?’ My parents definitely had more faith in me," she said in a released statement.

Jaiswal sad she is interested in pursuing scientific journalism.

“I’m excited that maybe with this score I’ll have more schools to consider. I’ve not really made up my mind - I just want to go somewhere with a strong research department,” she said.

