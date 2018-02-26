Mason HS junior earns perfect ACT score on first try

The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.Full Story >
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.Full Story >
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.Full Story >
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.Full Story >
The 23-year-old suspect in her death faces charges of murder and assault with intent to murder.Full Story >
The 23-year-old suspect in her death faces charges of murder and assault with intent to murder.Full Story >
The reported shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University. Police are Union County deputies are on scene.Full Story >
The reported shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University. Police are Union County deputies are on scene.Full Story >
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.Full Story >
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.Full Story >