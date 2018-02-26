Matthew 25: Ministries responds to flood victims along the Ohio River

Matthew 25: Ministries is responding to flooding and storm damage along the Ohio River as a result of heavy rainfall and damaging high winds over the past week.

The Ohio River crested in Cincinnati at 60.5 feet at 9:15 p.m. Sunday, it's highest level in more than two decades since 1997, when it exceeded 64 feet, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Matthew 25: Ministries was there in 1997, distributing three truckloads of supplies to aid the flood victims.

Matthew 25 will begin distribution activities Tuesday with full distribution beginning Wednesday as the river continues to recede.

Joined by the Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry unit, Matthew 25’s Disaster Response Team will be distributing relief supplies including P&G personal care kits, household and cleaning products, Cintas first aid and safety kits and supplies, and additional items such as Pampers diapers, Charmin toilet paper, Tide Pods, and tarps.

Matthew 25 is currently planning to focus on the New Richmond area, but is continuing to evaluate additional areas of need.

