Nominees and winners for the 90th Academy Awards

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Sam Rockwell accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Sam Rockwell continued his awards season dominance winning best supporting actor at the Academy Awards Sunday for his portrayal of the dimwitted, racist cop Jason Dixon in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.".Full Story >
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Scenic artist Dena D'Angelo inspects the backdrop for the arrivals area before the rollout of the red carpet for Sunday's 90th Academy Awards in front of the Dolby Theatre on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Los Angel...
The ceremony will be the crescendo of one of Hollywood's most tumultuous awards seasons ever - one that saw cascading allegations of sexual harassment, upended Oscar campaigns and new movements launched to improve gender equality throughout the industry.
(AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File). FILE - This March 30, 2011 file photo shows Nick Rhodes of the band Duran Duran in New York. Rhodes takes his Oscar predictions seriously _ so much so that he has been putting them on the band’s website for about a d...
Like many film enthusiasts, Nick Rhodes takes his predictions for the Oscars seriously _ and has been detailing who should win and will win on the band's website for about a decade.Full Story >
