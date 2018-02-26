Nominees and winners for the 90th Academy Awards

The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday.

Oscars: 'Shape of Water,' 'Three Billboards,' 'Get Out' among 9 up for Best Picture

Last year was EnvelopeGate. What will we remember from the 2018 Oscars?

Like many film enthusiasts, Nick Rhodes takes his predictions for the Oscars seriously _ and has been detailing who should win and will win on the band's website for about a decade.

The organizers of Time's Up say the movement to eradicate discrimination in the workplace will have a presence at Sunday's Oscar show, but no red-carpet dress code.

Time's Up will be a part of Oscar show, but no dress code

The ceremony will be the crescendo of one of Hollywood's most tumultuous awards seasons ever - one that saw cascading allegations of sexual harassment, upended Oscar campaigns and new movements launched to improve gender equality throughout the industry.

Peele, Del Toro, Oldman win at an Oscars full of change

The Latest: Wolfgang Puck tosses snacks to Oscar fans as final red carpet preparations are made.

Sam Rockwell continued his awards season dominance winning best supporting actor at the Academy Awards Sunday for his portrayal of the dimwitted, racist cop Jason Dixon in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.".

Drama on the Oscars red carpet came in the form of body-hugging red and side-swept hair.

Drama in red and neutrals on Oscars red carpet

The 90th annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 4, 2018 at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center. ( Source: Oscars.com)

(RNN) - The 90th Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, honored the best films of 2017 on Sunday, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Nine.of 2017's best films competed for the Oscars' top award, best picture. The nominees are listed below. The list will update as the winners are announced.

Actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour” ** WINNER**

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Actor in a supporting role

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri” **WINNER**

Actress in a leading role

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri” **WINNER**

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Actress in a supporting role

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya” **WINNER**

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Animated feature film

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco” **WINNER**

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Costume design

"Phantom Thread" -- Mark Bridges **WINNER**

"Beauty and the Beast" -- Jacqueline Durran

"Darkest Hour" -- Jacqueline Durran

"The Shape of Water" -- Luis Sequeira

"Victoria & Abdul" -- Consolata Boyle

Cinematography

“Blade Runner 2049,” Roger A. Deakins **WINNER**

‘Darkest Hour,” Bruno Delbonnel

‘Dunkirk,” Hoyte van Hoytema

‘Mudbound,” Rachel Morrison

‘The Shape of Water,” Dan Laustsen

Directing

Dunkirk,” Christopher Nolan

Get Out,” Jordan Peele

Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig

Phantom Thread,” Paul Thomas Anderson

The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro ** WINNER**

Music (original song)

“Mighty River”

“Mystery of Love”

“Remember Me” -- Coco **WINNER**

“Stand Up for Something”

“This Is Me”

Best picture

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water” ** WINNER**

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Jimmy Kimmel served as host for the second consecutive year.

For the full list of nominees and winners, go to Oscars.com.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.