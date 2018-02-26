Crash slows traffic at I-75 NB, SR 562 - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Crash slows traffic at I-75 NB, SR 562

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
WXIX WXIX
NORWOOD, OH (FOX19) -

A crash has slowed traffic on northbound Interstate 75 near State Route 562.

The incident took place Monday around 3 p.m.

Officials say the crash happened between Towne Street and SR 562, which is near Norwood.

One lane is reportedly open.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly