Dad sentenced to 20 years in shaking death of newborn daughter

A father pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and attempted murder after his newborn daughter died after being "violently shaken."

Tyler Davis, 21, was sentenced to prison for 20 years by Judge Steven Martin as part of the agreed sentence.

The 4-week-old suffered serious brain damage at the hands of her father, according to court documents filed in Hamilton County.

Davis caused his daughter's death "by shaking her violently for multiple seconds,", Detective Richard Sak wrote in a sworn affidavit. "The incident caused a brain bleed to the child, which resulted in her death on (Saturday.)"

The incident happened at an apartment complex on Harrison Avenue.

