Judge: Kentucky governor can't force law firm to repay money

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky judge says the state's Republican governor cannot force a law firm to give back the $4 million it got for negotiating a settlement on behalf of the state with the maker of OxyContin.

Franklin County Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate ruled the law firm now known as Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway had a valid contract with the state, even though the contract expired before the settlement was reached. Wingate said the firm and the state continued to operate as if the contract remained in effect.

Gov. Matt Bevin has criticized the settlement, which was announced by former Democratic Attorney General Jack Conway a few days before he left office. Conway then went to work for the Dolt Thompson law firm.

Conway has said he did not benefit from the settlement.

