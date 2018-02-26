Louisiana Philharmonic's Carnegie Hall debut in Glass series

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra is making its Carnegie Hall debut as part of a season-long residency for 81-year-old composer Philip Glass .

The New Orleans-based orchestra was one of two orchestras invited to participate in the concert series. The Pacific Symphony , from Orange County, California, will make its Carnegie Hall debut in April.

A news release says Carnegie Hall asked orchestras from around the country to submit programs putting important works by Glass "in illuminating contexts." Spokeswoman Samantha Nemeth says about 20 submitted proposals, and Glass helped judge the final round.

Tuesday's concert includes two pieces by Glass, one by Mexican composer Silvestre Revueltas, and a lot of percussion. One piece by Glass requires two sets of kettledrums, so the Cleveland Orchestra's timpanist is joining the Louisiana Philharmonic's.

