Detention center escapee spotted leaving McDonald's, taken back into custody

On Monday, authorities located an escapee from the Boone County Detention Center. (Source: Boone County)

On Monday, authorities located an escapee from the Boone County Detention Center.

Anthony Howard, 37, was part of the work crew at the detention facility. Florence police said he walked away in October of this past year.

It was reported he may have been in a black Chevrolet S10.

On Monday around 4 p.m., officers spotted that vehicle leaving a Dream Street McDonald's parking lot. Howard was taken into custody without incident after a traffic stop.

Officers say he was arrested for escape, a parole violation warrant, and a warrant for failure to appear on his original charge of trafficking heroin.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.