Governor tours flood-damaged Aurora

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb toured southern Indiana communities affected by flooding from the Ohio River on Monday.

The flood waters are still high leaving some people unable to get in their homes, and some businesses flooded.

David Booth is still unable to get inside of his Aurora home this evening. He put up sandbags in front of is door hoping to keep the Ohio River out.

"Everybody was trying to help everybody. Everybody was trying to get as much as they could," he said.

Some downtown businesses fared out fine when it came to water entering their first floors, however, basements did not.

Holcomb met with local officials and emergency crews. He took to the streets of downtown Aurora to get a closer look at the damage.

"What goes through my mind is how can we help more, whether it's INDOT, or the Indiana National Guard, or the DNR, or housing... the list just goes on and on and on," he said.

The governor wants to let locals know that the state is in this for the long haul when it comes to assistance.

"We want the local leadership, the families that are making their way here in Dearborn County to know that we're going to be here every step of the way. We're not just here today. Our director of homeland security Brian Langley is here. He was here yesterday," Holcomb said.

