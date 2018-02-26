Area coalition will bring Pride Parade to SE Indiana, focus on '#SOBERPRIDE'

The Ohio River Valley Pride Coalition just got Lawrenceburg, Ind. approved for its first ever “Pride Parade.”

It’ll take place Saturday, June 2 at 11 a.m. The route will begin at the Ivy Tech Community College in Lawrenceburg.

Following the parade, there will be vendors, resources, and food.

Organizers are making it a "#SOBERPRIDE" event, saying there is a 30 to 40 percent addiction rate in the LGBT community.

According to one organizer, this is a big accomplishment for the coalition and the LGBT community because it’s one of the more conservative areas in Indiana.

Officials said they have other groups like GLSEN, NKU, Love Must Win, GLAST, US Bank, and others involved as vendors, sponsors, etc. They are hoping to get a big crowd and a big turnout to show support for those struggling in the LGBT community.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.