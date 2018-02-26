VIDEO: Kayaker helps children escape home surrounded by rising water

The helpful neighbor used his kayak to help taxi young children to dry land. (Courtesy of James Toebbe)

A kayaker came to the rescue of young children evacuating the second floor of a Latonia home Sunday.

A father and his three daughters woke up to rising floodwaters from Banklick Creek –a Licking River tributary.

While the dad was tall enough to wade through the water, his three young children needed a helping hand. Thankfully, a neighbor with a kayak came to the rescue.

“He had his 3 daughters with him, so the main concern was to keep them dry,” said James Toebbe, who caught video of the incident.

One girl was carried out of the home. The neighbor rowed his kayak to the doorstep and picked up the other two children.

