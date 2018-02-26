Firefighters help New Richmond woman with 'operation cat rescue' amid flooding

She said she can't thank New Richmond firefighters enough for boating her out to her house. (WXIX)

Floodwater was still up into the tire wells of most New Richmond cars Monday, so there was no driving in or out. Wearing waders and hauling things around in canoes appeared to be the best way for people to get around.

One task, in particular, was a priority for Christina McKelvey -- she braved the cold water to rescue three of her cats.

They refused to leave and were still stuck in her home. But she had to wait for the power to get turned off before she could safely go in.

"(I found them) in the couch, all huddled together," McKelvey said. "It was very traumatizing, not knowing if they had electrocuted themselves or not."

McKelvey said as soon as those cats saw her, they were clamoring to get out.

"Operation cat rescue was a success, yes!" she said.

Water got up almost three feet in her house. McKelvey said they'd already gotten her three dogs and three other cats out safely.

It's too early to tell all of the damage, but like her neighbors, McKelvey laments it's a lot. She said she can't thank New Richmond firefighters enough for boating her out to her house.

Floodwaters, mercifully, are receding. Now, it's a waiting game as people watch for all the water to finally go away.

Self proclaimed Crazy Cat Lady Ollie Darnell refused to abandon her 115+ cats at the Cozy Corner Cat Rescue in New Richmond during the flood. This is Albert who’s 18 yrs old ??????@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/lBZhrcEXqt — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) February 27, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.