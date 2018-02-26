2 injured after car, dirt bike collide in Sharonville - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

2 injured after car, dirt bike collide in Sharonville

A car and a dirt bike collided Monday evening in Sharonville. (WXIX) A car and a dirt bike collided Monday evening in Sharonville. (WXIX)
SHARONVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

A car and a dirt bike collided Monday evening in Sharonville.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Reed Hartman Highway.

There were two people on the dirt bike, which didn't have lights, FOX19 NOW has been told.

No word yet on how serious their injuries are or whether any charges will be filed.

