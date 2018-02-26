Reading schools closed Tuesday for threat, 18-year-old arrested

All Reading Community City Schools are closed Tuesday because of a threat made on social media.

The district was advised by local law enforcement to close schools. School officials say this will allow police time to investigate and ensure the safety of students and staff.

Officials plan to share more information as it becomes available.

The Reading police chief says the subject has been identified and arrested.

He'll be charged with inducing panic, police said, and then taken to the justice center.

