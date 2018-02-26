Female students accuse St. Gabriel janitor of standing with them in bathroom

Parents at St. Gabriel Consolidated Schools in Glendale are upset after a janitor was accused of making several female students uncomfortable.

The students are in sixth and eighth grades.

Police have launched an investigation and the school will no longer allow the janitor on their grounds. The school also said there were no complaints of any touching by the janitor.

FOX19 NOW is not naming the individual because he has not been charged with a crime.’

The incidents allegedly began in late January after 10 girls came forward and told a teacher.

One of the mothers spoke with FOX19 NOW on the condition that her identity would not be revealed.

“I couldn't believe it as a parent,” she said of the stories her daughter told her. “(My daughter) missed a day of school and he was at the door greeting. He told her, 'Oh you were gone yesterday? I have your candy in my office in the basement,' and he told her to go and get.”

Some parents are also upset because they felt there was a lag time between when the school let the janitor go and their daughters' complaints.

Other girls, the mother told FOX19 NOW, complained about the janitor entering the bathroom while they were still in the stalls. He allegedly would stand in the bathroom with the door closed until the victims washed their hands.

The school sent out a letter Feb. 20 informing parents there was an incident but did not get into specifics.

“This disturbs me that the administration did not believe our children,” the mom said.

