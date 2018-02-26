Female students accuse St. Gabriel janitor of standing with them in bathroom

The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.Full Story >
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.Full Story >
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.Full Story >
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.Full Story >
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.Full Story >
