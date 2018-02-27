Airstream to expand travel trailer plant, add jobs

JACKSON CENTER, Ohio (AP) - The company that makes Airstream travel trailers plans to expand its factory in Ohio and create 280 new jobs.

Airstream Inc. says it will break ground for the $40 million project in Jackson Center this spring. The project is expected to be completed in 2019 in the northwest Ohio city about 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of Toledo.

Airstream says the new 750,000 square-foot (69,677 square-meter) facility will enable increased production and support improved product quality.

Airstream's announcement Monday said the expansion will consolidate multiple production spaces, bringing the assembly of the company's travel trailers under one roof. The smaller, existing travel trailer plant will be converted for use in building Airstream's motorized touring coaches.

Airstream is a subsidiary of Thor Industries, which is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

