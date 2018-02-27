Flooding closes Ali Center for several days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Muhammad Ali Center is downtown Louisville will remain closed to visitors until March 6 due to extreme flooding.
The center says rising water levels in the parking garage forced a shutdown of electric power to the elevators. The building, just about a block from the Ohio River, has not been damaged by the high waters.
Ali Center president Donald Lassere says the center is being closed for the safety of visitors and employees.
Widespread flooding in the downtown area has reached levels not seen since 1997. Weather forecasters say the flood waters in Louisville are expected to crest on Monday and begin dropping.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Flooding continues along the Ohio River in the Tri-State Tuesday morning, keeping many streets and parking garages closed and places like Coney Island under water.Full Story >
Flooding continues along the Ohio River in the Tri-State Tuesday morning, keeping many streets and parking garages closed and places like Coney Island under water.Full Story >
The warehouse sale for the Ted Bundy movie: "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile" will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 706 York Street in Newport.Full Story >
The warehouse sale for the Ted Bundy movie: "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile" will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 706 York Street in Newport.Full Story >
Unfortunately, rain is back in the forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday.Full Story >
Unfortunately, rain is back in the forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday.Full Story >
Police activity diverted some school buses in Lebanon Tuesday morning.Full Story >
Police activity diverted some school buses in Lebanon Tuesday morning.Full Story >
An 18-year-old man is expected to face a judge Tuesday after he was charged with making a threat that shut down all Reading schools Tuesday.Full Story >
An 18-year-old man is expected to face a judge Tuesday after he was charged with making a threat that shut down all Reading schools Tuesday.Full Story >