Special election Tuesday in eastern Kentucky House district

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Voters in an eastern Kentucky state House district are going to the polls to replace a Republican representative who resigned in December.

Former Republican state Rep. Marie Rader resigned Dec. 31 for health reasons. The special election to replace her is Tuesday. Voters will choose between Republican Robert Goforth and Democrat Kelly Smith. Goforth is a pharmacist and Smith is an academic librarian at Eastern Kentucky University. Republicans have held the seat for 20 years.

It's the second time this month that voters will replace a GOP lawmaker in this Republican-dominated state. Last week, Democrat Linda Belcher defeated Republican Rebecca Johnson by winning 68 percent of the vote. Belcher will replace former GOP Rep. Dan Johnson, who killed himself last year after facing sexual assault allegations.

