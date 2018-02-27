McDonald's worker shot with paintball gun due to broken machine

The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe. (Source: WXYZ/CNN)

DEARBORN, MI (WXYZ/CNN) – A fast food worker in Michigan is speaking out after she says a customer shot her in the face with a paintball gun when she couldn’t give him the drink he wanted.

The victim in the case, who wanted only to be known by the name Kivona, was working at a Dearborn, MI, McDonald’s early Monday morning when a customer pulled into the drive-thru.

Kivona took his order, but she says the man, whom she described as a black male in his 30s, wanted a frappe, and the machine was out of order. She says he was furious.

“It wasn't like I was being nasty or anything. I just took his order, and I guess he wasn't satisfied with the answer he had gotten,” Kivona said.

When Kivona opened the window to take the man’s money, she says he shot her with a paintball gun and drove away.

“I was in shock, and I was holding my face. I thought I got shot by a real gun,” she said.

Kivona says the paintball gun even looked like a real handgun.

The victim posted pictures of the wound she received on her cheek, just inches from her eye, on Facebook to warn others about the attack. She hopes police can arrest the man before he targets someone else.

“You’re going to get what’s coming to you…. You reap what you sow, so he’s going to get it real good,” Kivona said.

Thankfully, Kivona is expected to make a full recovery from her injuries, but she hasn’t decided if she’ll return to work at McDonald’s.

