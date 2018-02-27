McDonald's worker shot with paintball gun due to broken machine

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.Full Story >
Instead, Senate Republicans are hoping to consider modest legislation that would penalize federal agencies that don't properly report required records used to determine whether someone can legally buy a gun.
The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.
Drivers can drive in, hop out, select a spot and let the machine do the rest.
The tearful child was dressed in military attire as the Turkish president commended her.
