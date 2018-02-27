Alleged computer hacker pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND (AP) - An Ohio man has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of hacking into computers and spying on people, including using cameras and microphones of compromised computers to record young people having sex without their knowledge.
Cleveland.com reports 28-year-old Phillip Durachinsky, of North Royalton, entered his plea Friday to 16 charges that include accessing protected computers without authorization, production of child pornography and aggravated identity theft.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Cleveland says the alleged crimes took place from 2003 until early 2017. Prosecutors say he hacked his way into schools, a police department and a U.S. Department of Energy subsidiary.
Prosecutors say Durachinsky used the malware he developed to steal passwords, medical records and photographs from computers.
The man's attorney has declined to comment.
