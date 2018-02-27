Crash snarls EB I-275 in Colerain Twp

Eastbound Interstate 275 is open again after a crash reduced it to one lane just before the Colerain Avenue exit earlier this morning, according to Colerain firefighters.

Two injuries were reported when two vehicles collided just before 5 a.m., Hamilton County dispatcher said.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, she said.

Traffic backed up in the area.

Both people were taken to a hospital, firefighters tweeted.

All lanes opened by 5:45 a.m.

