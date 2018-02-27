Ohio River continues to recede, but floodwaters not going away s - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Ohio River continues to recede, but floodwaters not going away soon

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
By Frank Marzullo, Meteorologist
By Robert Guaderrama, Reporter
Coney Island remains under water Tuesday morning. (FOX19 NOW) Coney Island remains under water Tuesday morning. (FOX19 NOW)
Kellogg Avenue remains shut down from I-275 past Coney Island. (FOX19 NOW/Frank Marzullo) Kellogg Avenue remains shut down from I-275 past Coney Island. (FOX19 NOW/Frank Marzullo)
ANDERSON TWP, OH (FOX19) -

Flooding continues along the Ohio River in the Tri-State Tuesday morning, keeping many streets and parking garages closed and places like Coney Island under water.

The Ohio River is receding and has fallen more than a foot after reaching its peak of 60.53 feet Sunday night, but floodwaters are not expected go away a few more days. 

Tuesday will be sunny, dry and quite warm for this time of year with highs in the low 60s, but rain will return Wednesday and Thursday.

A state of emergency remains in effect in Hamilton County, Clermont County's New Richmond and parts of southeastern Indiana including Aurora, which accessible only by boat.

In downtown Cincinnati, several streets and parking garages remain flooded and closed.

But Central Riverfront Garage is open Tuesday morning to monthly parkers through the below entrances, according to Cincinnati police.

  • 149 Broadway – East Pete Rose Way 
  • 182 Race St – Race Street North
  • 50 Race St – Race Street South
  • 171 Joe Nuxhall Way – Main Street next to Holy Grail
  • Lot D is open to Monthly Parkers only from the Northern entrance at West Pete Rose Way via Central Avenue.
  • Lot B – Open
  • The P2 section under GABP is now partially available but the remaining sections still remain very dangerous and will remain closed

