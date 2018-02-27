Ohio River continues to recede, but floodwaters not going away soon

Flooding continues along the Ohio River in the Tri-State Tuesday morning, keeping many streets and parking garages closed and places like Coney Island under water.

The Ohio River is receding and has fallen more than a foot after reaching its peak of 60.53 feet Sunday night, but floodwaters are not expected go away a few more days.

Tuesday will be sunny, dry and quite warm for this time of year with highs in the low 60s, but rain will return Wednesday and Thursday.

Continuing #OhioRiverFlooding coverage this morning. The river continues to recede. I’m live on @FOX19 at Bellevue Beach Park where the Park remains underwater. pic.twitter.com/c4R37mujFS — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) February 27, 2018

A state of emergency remains in effect in Hamilton County, Clermont County's New Richmond and parts of southeastern Indiana including Aurora, which accessible only by boat.

In downtown Cincinnati, several streets and parking garages remain flooded and closed.

But Central Riverfront Garage is open Tuesday morning to monthly parkers through the below entrances, according to Cincinnati police.

149 Broadway – East Pete Rose Way

182 Race St – Race Street North

50 Race St – Race Street South

171 Joe Nuxhall Way – Main Street next to Holy Grail

Lot D is open to Monthly Parkers only from the Northern entrance at West Pete Rose Way via Central Avenue.

Lot B – Open

The P2 section under GABP is now partially available but the remaining sections still remain very dangerous and will remain closed

