Substance brought by inmate apparently sickens jail officers

MECHANICSBURG, Ohio (AP) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious substance brought by an inmate to an Ohio jail where five officers then fell ill with symptoms including nausea and vomiting.
The Springfield News-Sun reports three sheriff's deputies and two corrections officers became sick Monday shortly after the woman was booked into the Tri County Regional Jail in Mechanicsburg, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Columbus. The officers were taken to hospitals for treatment.
Jail officials were monitoring the inmate, who didn't immediately show similar symptoms.
A hazardous-materials response team was sent to decontaminate the affected area of the jail and limit others' potential exposure to the substance that appeared to have sickened the officers. Investigators didn't immediately identify the substance or share details about it.
Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com
