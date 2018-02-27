Court doc: Teen threatened to 'shoot up Reading High School,' prompting all Reading schools to close

An 18-year-old man is expected to face a judge Tuesday after he was charged with making a threat on social media that shut down all Reading schools Tuesday.

Scott Napier caused a "serious public inconvenience by threatening to commit an offense of violence by threatening to shoot up Reading High School," police wrote in a sworn statement filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

A criminal complaint also states he threatened "to shoot up a school on Jefferson, it may or may not be in Reading....causing alarm to the community, resulting in the Superintendent to cancel school."

Napier, of Sharonville, was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center just after 11 p.m. Monday on charges of inducing panic, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drugs.

Police filed the drug charges after they say they found him with a small glass pipe with residue as well as less than 100 grams of marijuana, court records show.

Reading school officials announced Monday night they were closing all schools Tuesday.

"A threat was made on social media this evening, and as a precaution, the district was advised by local law enforcement to close school," reads a post on Reading Community Schools Facebook page.

"This will allow police time to investigate and ensure the safety of our students and staff. We will share more information as it becomes available. Updates will be posted on our website and social media."

This is the latest in a rash of school threats and arrests since 17 students and teachers were gunned down by a former student at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine's Day.

